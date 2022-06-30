One injured in crash at Flying J off Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the Flying J Travel Center at 4th Street and the Interstate. A pickup truck hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant.

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

