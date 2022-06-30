Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

One injured in crash at Flying J off Marsha Sharp

Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the Flying J Travel Center at 4th Street and the Interstate. A pickup truck hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant.

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Thursday morning top stories: crashes in Lubbock leave several injured
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
Independence Day Holiday Weekend Forecast
The City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service Lobby will remain in Citizens Tower
Utilities customer service to remain in Citizens Tower lobby after flood repairs
Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF