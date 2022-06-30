One injured in crash at Flying J off Marsha Sharp
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the Flying J Travel Center at 4th Street and the Interstate. A pickup truck hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant.
One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
