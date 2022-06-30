Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program through August

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains Food Bank is committed to making sure that no child has to go hungry on the South Plains, and in the Summertime that means providing additional meals for children that rely on the free and reduced lunch program to get three meals a day.

Now through August 13, the summer feeding program will provide meals to kids who no longer receive school meals.

Visit the food bank at 5605 MLK Blvd.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
This afternoon mostly sunny, with a light wind, and hot.
Independence Day Holiday Weekend Forecast
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
LFR crews respond to fire at South Lubbock apartment complex
Water restrictions.
City of Seminole implements water restrictions