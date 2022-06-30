South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program through August

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains Food Bank is committed to making sure that no child has to go hungry on the South Plains, and in the Summertime that means providing additional meals for children that rely on the free and reduced lunch program to get three meals a day.

Now through August 13, the summer feeding program will provide meals to kids who no longer receive school meals.

Visit the food bank at 5605 MLK Blvd.

