Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court’s action follows a decision in December in which the justices declined an emergency request to halt the requirement. At the time, doctors, nurses and other medical workers who said they were being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

Three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — dissented earlier and did so again Thursday.

New York is one of three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds.

The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, who filed a similar challenge, with the same three justices in dissent.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
NATO vows to guard ‘every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
Jupiter, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, is the first animal at the zoo to die from a COVID-19...
Tiger at Columbus Zoo dies from COVID-19 complications, zoo says
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks