Thursday morning top stories: crashes in Lubbock leave several injured
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 injured in crash at Flying J Travel Center
- A pickup truck hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant near 4th Street and the Interstate
- The cause of the crash in under investigation
- More: One injured in crash at Flying J off Marsha Sharp
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop and Marsha Sharp
- One person suffered serious injures
- Another person had moderate injuries
- More: Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants left in a semi trailer in San Antonio
- The driver of the truck is charged with smuggling resulting in death
- The second man is accused of conspiracy
- Follow the latest developments here: Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.