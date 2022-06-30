Thursday morning top stories: crashes in Lubbock leave several injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in crash at Flying J Travel Center

A pickup truck hit a utility pole and a fire hydrant near 4th Street and the Interstate

The cause of the crash in under investigation

More: One injured in crash at Flying J off Marsha Sharp

1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop and Marsha Sharp

4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants left in a semi trailer in San Antonio

The driver of the truck is charged with smuggling resulting in death

The second man is accused of conspiracy

Follow the latest developments here: Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.