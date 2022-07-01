Local Listings
Chance for isolated showers through July 4th weekend

Isolated showers could pop-up anywhere in the afternoon or evening through the July 4th weekend.
Isolated showers could pop-up anywhere in the afternoon or evening through the July 4th weekend.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Other than isolated showers and storms, rain chances will be low on the South Plains.

However, isolated showers could pop-up anywhere in the afternoon or evening through the July 4th weekend.

The southern communities have a better chance of some storms on Sunday evening with widely scattered rain possible.

Temperatures will be the main lead for the 4th of July weekend with afternoon highs ranging from 93-98 degrees for all of the South Plains.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, the afternoon highs will be hot and there may be a few more storms along the Texas/New Mexico state line late afternoon and evening.

Next week still looks hot with isolated showers or storms.

