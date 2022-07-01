Chromebook and Galaxy Tablets now available for checkout at Lubbock Public Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Google Chromebook Laptops and Samsung Galaxy Tablets with built-in cellular WiFi service from T-Mobile are now available for checkout at all Lubbock Public Library locations. In addition, T-Mobile Hotspots have been added to the current digital device collection.

To check out these devices, patrons ages 17 years or older must be in good standing and have been a Lubbock Public Library cardholder for at least 3 months prior to borrowing a device.

The devices can be checked out for two weeks at a time, with one renewal allowed as long as that item is not on hold for another patron.

The rollout of these new devices is the latest step in an ongoing effort in bridging the digital divide by helping library patrons gain access to the internet as well as a device to search it from.

For individuals and families without devices or reliable broadband network service, these Chromebooks, tablets, and hotspots will provide internet access for meeting educational goals, job search, workforce development, healthcare, and other critical needs.

Lubbock Public Library has been trying to promote connectivity within the Lubbock community for several years. In 2019, a limited number of WiFi hotspots became available for checkout at the Mahon and Patterson locations. The response to this new service was incredible and there is consistently a waitlist for those devices.

Lubbock Public Library received a $358,000 grant that provided 350 Google Chromebook Laptops and Samsung Galaxy Tablets, as well as 100 T-Mobile WiFi Hotspots. The Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program provided $7 billion in grants to public libraries and schools authorized by Congress as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

To learn more about these devices and other technology offered at Lubbock Public Library, visit www.lubbocklibrary.com

