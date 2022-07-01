Citibus offering free bus rides to Maxey Swimming Pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and Citibus are offering free bus rides to the Maxey Swimming pool in light of the recent closure of the Montelongo Pool. The pool was closed for repairs and will not open back up this summer.

Bus service will be available from the Maggie Trejo Supercenter at 3200 Amherst to the Maxey Swimming Pool at 4007 30th Street.

The service started on June 30.

The free rides will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The first bus leaves the Maggie Trejo Supercenter at 12:45 p.m. and runs every 30 minutes. The last bus will leave the Maxey Swimming Pool at 6:05 p.m.

To utilize this service, riders:

Must be accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older if the rider is under 16 years of age

Must wear shoes

Must be dry to board the bus

For more information on bus route times, visit the Citibus website at citibus.com, or call City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 806.775.2673.

