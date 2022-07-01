Friday morning top stories: mistrial declared in trial of David Hamton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A mistrial was declared in the trial of David Hampton who is accused of beating 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez to death

Hampton is one of seven people connected to the 2019 murder of Rodriguez

Celestino was allegedly lured out to a location in Lubbock before David Hampton and Brett Garza

Read more here: Mistrial declared in trial of David Hampton, accused of killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

Three adults and two children were removed from their home after a fire broke out

The fire started in a home near 46th Place Avenue and Avenue P near 4 p.m. on June 30

The Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced

More: 3 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire near 46th Place & Ave. P

A former Lubbock mayor talks about the origins of the Fourth on Broadway celebration

Former mayor David Langston was the chairman for the first Fourth on Broadway celebration

This year’s celebration in the 32nd annual celebration

The story continues here: Former mayor says Fourth on Broadway started as a celebration of Downtown Lubbock

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.