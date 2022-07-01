Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: mistrial declared in trial of David Hamton

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A mistrial was declared in the trial of David Hampton who is accused of beating 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez to death

Three adults and two children were removed from their home after a fire broke out

A former Lubbock mayor talks about the origins of the Fourth on Broadway celebration

