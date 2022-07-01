Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Hot and mostly dry for the holiday weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temperatures for all of us and dry for most of us for the weekend as our quiet weather pattern continues.

Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(KCBD)

Another hot afternoon ahead of us today before the weekend. Highs will be very similar to yesterday, upper 90s to lower 100s. Mostly sunny, apart from any afternoon clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south turning southeast around 15 mph.

today's highs
today's highs(KCBD)

This evening will be a beautiful one. If you are headed out to First Friday Art Trail or beginning your 4th of July celebrations, it will be warm. Temps will slowly cool down into the upper 80s by late evening, eventually into the 70s overnight. Dry through the night with lighter winds.

Another repeat tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot, and for the most part dry. Tomorrow will bring a slim chance for a shower/storm mainly for the northern portion of the viewing area. But any activity will be few and far between, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Do pay attention to the sky, download the free KCBD weather app and track any showers on the app to remain safe and dry.

A few degrees cooler Sunday and Monday, right around “normal” for this time of year. The fourth of July will be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and seasonable. Enjoy the summer heat but also take care of yourself and stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
FBI searching for victims of accused child predator in Lubbock
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
3 people displaced after fire at South Lubbock apartment complex
One seriously injured at 66th and University
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash at 66th & University
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, July 1
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, July 1
This afternoon mostly sunny, with a light wind, and hot.
Independence Day Holiday Weekend Forecast
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/30/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, June 30
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, June 30
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, June 30