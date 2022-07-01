Hot and mostly dry for the holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temperatures for all of us and dry for most of us for the weekend as our quiet weather pattern continues.

Holiday weekend forecast (KCBD)

Another hot afternoon ahead of us today before the weekend. Highs will be very similar to yesterday, upper 90s to lower 100s. Mostly sunny, apart from any afternoon clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south turning southeast around 15 mph.

today's highs (KCBD)

This evening will be a beautiful one. If you are headed out to First Friday Art Trail or beginning your 4th of July celebrations, it will be warm. Temps will slowly cool down into the upper 80s by late evening, eventually into the 70s overnight. Dry through the night with lighter winds.

Another repeat tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot, and for the most part dry. Tomorrow will bring a slim chance for a shower/storm mainly for the northern portion of the viewing area. But any activity will be few and far between, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Do pay attention to the sky, download the free KCBD weather app and track any showers on the app to remain safe and dry.

A few degrees cooler Sunday and Monday, right around “normal” for this time of year. The fourth of July will be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and seasonable. Enjoy the summer heat but also take care of yourself and stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.