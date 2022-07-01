Former mayor says Fourth on Broadway started as a celebration of Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fourth on Broadway festivities have been a Lubbock tradition for 31 years. This year one of the Fourth on Broadway heroes is former mayor David Langston. Langston was chairman of the first-ever Fourth on Broadway festival. This year, he is the grand marshal.

He says the first festival brought the community together.

“We created a huge sense of community spirit back then,” Langston said.

Langston says the first festival was near the day of President George H. W. Bush’s national celebration. There was a festival hosted in Washington D.C. and right here in the Hub City. He says after everything the past couple of years, this sense of patriotism is needed again.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for the community to come together in a period of turmoil and a period after we’ve faced off the pandemic, after there’s been a lot of division within our country,” Langston said.

Langston didn’t expect the huge turnout that first festival brought in. He thought a couple thousand people would show up to the festival in 1991, but he got a lot more.

“Fifty thousand people showed up at the evening concert,” Langston said. “It was a logistical nightmare. We didn’t have enough ice, we didn’t have enough Coke, the traffic was horrible, but you know what, everyone was having a good time.”

Langston says the idea started with a vision for downtown revitalization by a committee of downtown churches.

“They were very interested in seeing that the city and the community as a whole do something about downtown redevelopment and the idea came up that, well, let’s have a festival downtown,” Langston said.

He says this festival is a way to celebrate and thank everyone involved with the revitalization of downtown.

“There’s a lot of progress that has been made by just that one little, small idea,” Langston said. “A lot of good things have happened as a result of that.”

Langston says even though he contributes to the festival, it’s not about him. He says it’s a group effort.

“That first Fourth on Broadway spawned a generation of community leaders and a lot of people volunteered and put their hearts and souls in it,” Langston said.

He says the Fourth on Broadway festival is geared toward kids, but it is for their parents, too.

“It’s a time for maybe adults that get a little too wrapped up in the business of the day to come together and start acting like kids once again,” Langston said.

He says this festival is an example of what Lubbock is about, even 31 years later.

“The thing that’s so nice about Lubbock is that people are so friendly,” Langston said. “So, you’ll hear people when they come and visit Lubbock say, ‘It’s the people.’”

The Fourth on Broadway festivities kick off with the parade Monday at 9 a.m.

