Lubbock gearing up for 32rd annual 4th on Broadway celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with our 4th on Broadway celebration through the weekend into Monday.

This year marks the 32nd annual Lubbock celebration, featuring a range of events, including a youth fishing contest, various concerts, a catfish and cobbler eating contest and a firework show.

Mackenzie Park Map (Broadway Festivals)

The Independence Day celebration will feature these free events:

The parade begins at 9 a.m., featuring floats and performances from many local businesses and organizations, including our own float featuring anchors from KCBD!

4th on Broadway Parade Route (City of Lubbock)

The parade begins at Avenue M and heads east on Broadway. It will then turn north onto Canyon Lake Drive and continue into Mackenzie Park. The parade will turn onto Cesar E Chavez and end near Joyland Amusement Park.

Paid parking is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds for $7 and on the corner of Broadway and Canyon Lake Drive for $10.

FirstCapital Bank and Mullin, Hoard & Brown is providing a free shuttle service.

Caprock Cardiology free parking is off Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway and 19th Street.

The kids area opens at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

The area is located on the north side of the Mackenzie Park Lake, east of Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

It features various activities including:

Inflatables

Water slides

Face painting

Obstacle courses

A mechanical bull

A rock wall

Arts and crafts

The two stages will feature six different artists from 10: 30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The stages are located near Avenue Q and Broadway.

West Stage: located on the corner of East Broadway and Canyon Lake Drive.

Element from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Von Tez from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jerry Serrano from 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

East Stage: located northwest of the Picnic in the Park vendors.

The Jason Nutt Band from 10: 30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Jason Fellers Band from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Marco’s Crew from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Music will be live from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This stage is located along the north curve of Canyon Lake Drive.

This stage showcases jazz, country and rock ‘n’ roll artists including:

John Sprott from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gypsy Jayne from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Joy Harris from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a seating area and an air-conditioned tent.

This stage will be live from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the entrance of Mackenzie Park on the corner of Cesar E Chavez Drive and Broadway.

It will feature local Tejano and Mariachi bands.

The tournament will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located on both the north and south sides of the Mackenzie Park lake.

Fishing poles will be provided at the event, but people are encouraged to bring their own bait and tackle.

Prizes will be awarded at 4:45 p.m. in the following categories for three different age groups:

Largest fish caught

Smallest fish caught

Most fish caught

The age groups range between:

Seven years old and under

Eight to 12 years old

13 to 18 years old

Check-in for the eating contest will begin at 4 p.m. in front of the Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kid’s Area.

The eating will commence at 5 p.m.; participants will race to eat the most of either catfish or cobbler.

Prizes will be awarded for the following age groups for both types of food:

Six and under

Seven to 12

13 to 17

Participants are required to sign waivers before the contest.

Featuring famous rapper Vanilla Ice, the evening concert begins at 7 p.m. Vanilla Ice is known for hit songs such as “Ice, Ice Baby” and “Play That Funky Music.”

The concert venue will be located at the corner of Canyon Lake Drive and Cesar E. Chavez Drive in the park.

Parking details for 4th on Broadway evening concert (Broadway Festivals)

Parking at the South Plains Fair Ground will be available for $7 and parking at Canyon Lake Drive and Broadway will be available for $10.

Shuttle services will be available.

The celebration will end with a firework show at 10 p.m. The show should be visible to most in the downtown Lubbock area.

The fireworks are coordinated with patriotic music, which can be heard if located in Mackenzie Park during the show.

