Plainview man killed in ATV rollover Thursday night

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man was killed in an ATV rollover on Thursday night.

DPS tells us 69-year-old Jerry Alan Cox was riding a 2004 Honda Foreman ES eastbound on CR 95, two and a half miles east of Plainview, on Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle went into a side skid and rolled over.

Cox was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

