Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.

Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.

Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m.

They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
FBI searching for victims of accused child predator in Lubbock
First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
3 people displaced after fire at South Lubbock apartment complex

Latest News

Doctors warning about firework safety for 4th of July
Avoid unfortunate burns this Fourth of July
A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say
Fourth on Broadway in Lubbock credited for the start of downtown revitalization and a sense of...
Former mayor says Fourth on Broadway started as a celebration of Downtown Lubbock