Public invited to honor Woody Williams at Lubbock memorial

Hershel 'Woody' Williams at the Lubbock Rotary Club (Source: KCBD Video)
Hershel 'Woody' Williams at the Lubbock Rotary Club (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Provided by VFW Post 2466

The VFW Post 2466, American Legion Post 575, The Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, Gold Star families and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will host a memorial and tribute honoring Woody Williams, the last surviving WW II Medal of Honor Hero who passed away earlier this week.

We are asking that Gold Star families attend to place a rose at Woody’s Gold Star Memorial at the Monument of Courage.

The public is invited and we hope that they will bring flowers by to drop off before or after the memorial. We are asking folks from Lubbock, South Plains and West Texas to Keep the Flag Waving the day of the memorial to honor Woody.

The ceremony will be July 9 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Monument of Courage, 84th and Nashville.

