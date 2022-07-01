Local Listings
The United Family presents CASA with check for more than $15,000

CASA draws winners for Casas for CASA raffle
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Provided by The United Family

On Thursday, The United Family presented CASA of the South Plains, Inc. with a check for $15,929.12 as well as helped them draw winners for their Casas for CASA fundraiser.

This check presentation follows a donate-at-the-register campaign that ran in stores across Lubbock, including United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos. The United Family also contributed $10,000 to the total. The funds donated will go directly to support CASA of the South Plains, Inc.

The United Family also partnered with Frenship ISD to provide a mini-grocery store playhouse the Casas for CASA raffle fundraiser. At the event, CASA also drew the winners for each of the playhouses.

As a non-profit organization, CASA’s mission is to inspire, educate, and empower solution-minded members who are committed to supporting the best interests of children in the foster care system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing.

“We are honored to be able to celebrate this victory for the children in our local foster care system,” said Jaclyn Morris, executive director of CASA. “This victory proves that the people of the South Plains prioritize the needs of our most vulnerable children. We would not be here today if it weren’t for the dedication and generosity of The United Family and our amazing supporters. We are overwhelmed at the response to this campaign.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

