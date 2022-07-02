4th of July weekend kicks off with events in Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fourth of July celebrations are officially underway. The music kicked off Friday evening with Raza on the Plaza, the first of many events for Lubbock’s 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration.

Raza on the Plaza was hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage, featuring Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.

For those who happened to miss this event, many more will be available over the next few days.

Saturday, July 2

Plainview

Plainview will be hosting the Red, White and MOO Milk Fest from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Plainview Courthouse. The event will include a parade, live music, food trucks, a blood drive and other activities for children in attendance.

The city will also host its annual fireworks display at Running Water Draw Regional Park. The event will start at sundown at about 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available at the Kidsville parking lot.

Buffalo Springs

Buffalo Springs Lake will be hosting a firework show, beginning at sundown. Tickets to get into Buffalo Springs will cost $18 for ages 12 and older. Children under 12 years old and senior citizens get in for $10. Children five years old and under get free admission.

Sunday, July 3

Lubbock

The Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour will play at Cooks Garage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Monday, July 4

Lubbock

The Fourth on Broadway festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the Bolton Oil Parade at Broadway and Avenue M. The parade will head east on Broadway until reaching Mackenzie park, where the rest of the festivities will be located.

From 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids’ Area will host many free activities, including inflatables, games and more.

From 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages will be the place for two major concerts, featuring the best of West Texas Music.

There will be a Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is free fishing for those ages 18 and under, along with prizes in several categories.

Then from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Plains Capital Bank West Texas Roots stage will be the place for all genres of West Texas music.

At 5 p.m., River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating Contest kicks off for kids and adults.

Then from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert will feature ‘90s hip hop icon Vanilla Ice. Also on that stage will be Mariachi Mi Tierra, The Caldwell Collective presents its West Texas Tribute to Bon Jovi, Journey and The Eagles. Lubbock teen-sensation trio Blackwater Draw will also perform.

At 10 p.m., the United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza will begin and will be choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.

Parking at the South Plains Fair Ground will be available for $7 and parking at Canyon Lake Drive and Broadway will be available for $10.

Find more 4th on Broadway information here: Lubbock gearing up for 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration

Slaton

Slaton will celebrate Independence Day at the Kessel Building & Courtyard again this year. Starting at 10 a.m., the festivities will include food, drinks and live music.

Tuesday, July 5

Wolfforth

Wolfforth’s 4th on the 5th Celebration will be hosted at Patterson Park. The event will feature live music from Mystery Stain and Gary Nix, activities for children, food trucks and a firework show.

