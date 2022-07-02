Local Listings
Baby's father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. The infant was not hurt.(Source: Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Police said 22-year-old Isaac Argro was arrested Friday.

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson was 20.

Her 3-month-old daughter was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

