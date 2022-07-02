Danny Koch, champion for Lubbock veterans, selected as Fourth on Broadway Hero

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fourth on Broadway festivals group named two Fourth on Broadway Heroes this year, including one of the Friends of the Monument of Courage, Danny Koch.

Koch says there are more than 21,000 veterans in Lubbock County and it’s important to honor them. He says he appreciates being called a hero, but that’s not his goal.

“But I am no hero, what I really am is a storyteller,” Koch said.

He tells hero stories, remembering the men and women who lost their lives on the front lines.

“We honor Purple Heart heroes who’ve been wounded or killed, Gold Star families, as I said, [who] lost a soldier,” Koch said.

Koch shares these stories because his own son was wounded in Iraq. His son, Paul, was in Iraq during 2006 and 2007. While Paul was in The Triangle of Death, he was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device.

Koch says he initially missed a call from his son’s lieutenant, and as he was returning the call, he instantly knew something was wrong. The lieutenant said he would take great care of his son, and Koch says that turned out to be true.

“Incredible care, unbelievable care, all Army doctors and nurses, physical therapists,” Koch said. “June and I made a commitment, because they promised us that Paul would receive great care.”

That’s when Koch made a promise to himself that he would try any way possible to give back.

“We would give back, pay forward, what the U.S. Army had done for Paul,” Koch said. “So, that’s why we continue to do this.”

Koch says the Fourth on Broadway festival is a great way to honor those men and women who fought for us.

“They bring the community together and they reinforce those three items: freedom, independence, and hope. Hope is the greatest of the three, I believe,” Koch said.

He says what the festival does is important.

“We have to instill hope and patriotism and by reinforcing we are a free nation, independent nation, by far, we’re not a perfect nation,” Koch said.

He says Fourth on Broadway does this in a fun way.

“What’s more American than having a hot dog, having good food, seeing a parade, seeing veterans, and clapping for veterans go down the street,” Koch said.

Koch says it is a West Texas trait to understand and honor veterans. He says this is what the Fourth of July events in Lubbock are about.

