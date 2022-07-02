Local Listings
Firework show results in fire at White River Lake

White River July 4th Fire
White River July 4th Fire(A.O. Smith)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A small fire broke out at White River Lake Friday night during an Independence Day firework show.

White River July 4th Fire
White River July 4th Fire(A.O. Smith)

The Marina and the White River Municipal Water District hosted the event, firing off the fireworks on an island in the middle of the lake.

The island had been weedeated and the loose grass was still dispersed on the ground, A.O. Smith, the owner of the Marina, stated. After launching the fireworks, some did not go as high as expected and the sparks ignited the grass.

Smith said the firework show is performed on the island as a precaution against accidental fires, especially during droughts. Only the undergrowth of the island burned and the damage is hard to see, Smith stated. Smith has been hosting the show for 22 years and has never experienced an accidental fire before Friday night.

The Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department was called as a precautionary measure, however the team determined the best course of action would be to let it burn out. The fire fighters returned to the main boat dock an hour after arriving.

The fire continued to burn and died in the middle of the night. About half of a football field piece of land was burned.

One of the fire fighters mentioned he had never taken a boat out to a fire during his career, Smith stated.

The firework show began at 9:45 p.m. and ended when the fire ignited at 10:05 p.m.

