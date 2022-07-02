Hot this afternoon with isolated showers possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot afternoon across the South Plains with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. A very similar feel to yesterday, but today some could see isolated showers. Most of us will remain dry but showers, and potentially a thunderstorm or two, look to be possible around dinner time into the early evening with activity clearing out around sunset. Any one location has about a 10 to 15% chance of seeing rain. No need to cancel those outdoor plans, but be aware that you may be caught under a brief shower. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected today.

Apart from those of us that could see a brief shower, the rest of us will be feeling the heat again today with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Mostly sunny to begin the day but some afternoon clouds are likely. Winds may become a bit breezy this afternoon around 15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s; seasonable for this time of year.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, with near-average afternoon high temperatures. A bit more cloud cover will keep those temps a few degrees lower and rain chances will again increase in the afternoon. Moisture looks to favor the southeastern portion of the viewing area and models continue to show rain spreading to the north before sunset. With this, rain chances are a bit better for the Rolling Plains, but anywhere in the KCBD viewing area could see rain showers and potentially thunderstorms.

Temperatures will warm up again for the 4th of July. Less cloud cover and less of a rain chance for Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and winds look to be a bit breezier, from the south around 15 to 20 mph. Still a very slim chance for afternoon showers/storms, but most of the area will remain rain-free.

