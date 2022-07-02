Local Listings
Road closured to be expected during 4th on Broadway

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has established road closures during the 4th on Broadway celebration on Monday.

Fourth on Broadway is an all-day affair and should see a lot of people walking around the area to and from different events and activities.

A portion of Broadway running along Mackenzie Park will be closed on July 4 starting at 6 a.m.

Additionally, Cesar E Chaver Drive in Mackenzie Park will be closed to all traffic without a permit to the premises.

Free parking will be available in a space along Canyon Lake Drive south of Broadway. Free parking will also be available in a space along Avenue A north of Broadway.

LPD road closures for 4th on Broadway
LPD road closures for 4th on Broadway(Lubbock Police Department)

