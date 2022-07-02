Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock gears up to celebrate the 4th

Daybreak Today - 07/02/2022
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate the 4th of July with our 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration.

A Plainview man was killed in an ATV rollover on Thursday night.

A New Mexico abortion clinic has received a flood of calls and appointment requests from Texas women seeking medical treatment in a post-Roe world

