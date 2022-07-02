Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock gears up to celebrate the 4th
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate the 4th of July with our 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration.
- Lubbock will be celebrating with various events and activities throughout the weekend and into Monday
- On Monday, expect to see a parade, concerts, a fishing contest, an eating contest, a firework show, and much more
- More information here: Lubbock gearing up for 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration
A Plainview man was killed in an ATV rollover on Thursday night.
- The man, 69-year-old Jerry Alan Cox, was riding a 2004 Honda Foreman when the crash occurred
- The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. east of Plainview
- More: Plainview man killed in ATV rollover Thursday night
A New Mexico abortion clinic has received a flood of calls and appointment requests from Texas women seeking medical treatment in a post-Roe world
- The University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health is one of three clinics in the state to perform abortions
- The small clinic has seen a massive increase in medical requests, resulting in four-week wait times
- The story continues here: At a New Mexico abortion clinic, calls flood in from Texas and wait time for appointments grows
