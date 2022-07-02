Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock gears up to celebrate the 4th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate the 4th of July with our 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration.

Lubbock will be celebrating with various events and activities throughout the weekend and into Monday

On Monday, expect to see a parade, concerts, a fishing contest, an eating contest, a firework show, and much more

A Plainview man was killed in an ATV rollover on Thursday night.

The man, 69-year-old Jerry Alan Cox, was riding a 2004 Honda Foreman when the crash occurred

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. east of Plainview

A New Mexico abortion clinic has received a flood of calls and appointment requests from Texas women seeking medical treatment in a post-Roe world

The University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health is one of three clinics in the state to perform abortions

The small clinic has seen a massive increase in medical requests, resulting in four-week wait times

