Fourth on Broadway parking, event times, and what to expect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Broadway Festivals group is gearing up for Monday’s Fourth on Broadway festivities. On Monday, it will be a full-day event including a parade, concerts, a petting zoo and a fireworks show. The director of events in the Broadway Festivals group, Katie Sandifer, says it’s touted as the largest free festival in Texas.

“We have about an estimated attendance of about 80,000 people every year,” Sandifer said. “So, it’s a great community event for Lubbock and everyone, all the surrounding areas.”

With that crowd the group wants to make sure there are plenty of places to park. Free parking can be found on Canyon Lake Dr. and E 19th st. Five dollar parking will be at the South Plains Fair Grounds. Ten dollar parking is right across the street from Mackenzie park. Sandifer says the cost is per vehicle for one entry.

“With our paid parking, it’s also pay for one time in,” Sandifer said. “If you decide to leave and come back you will have to pay again.”

First on the list of events for the day is the parade at 9 a.m. People will be lined up on the street waving at their favorite floats and kids catching as much candy as possible.

The parade is about a two-and-a-half mile route starting at Avenue M and Broadway. It will go down Broadway and turn into Mackenzie park at Canyon Lake Dr. The parade will make its way through the park until it ends right by Joyland Amusement Park.

Sandifer wants to remind everyone to not walk in front of the floats for your own safety.

“When floats are going by, they’re handing out candy but we ask that people please keep an eye on their children, their pets, and themselves to not run in front of the floats because some of those floats it is hard to see everybody,” Sandifer said.

After the parade the festivities will continue in Mackenzie Park. The kids area is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a variety of concerts starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending with the evening concert that starts at 7 p.m. At the park there will also be a fishing tournament from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As well as, a cobbler and catfish eating contest at 5 p.m.

Sandifer says the talent performing isn’t just adults either.

“That will feature kids from the Caldwell Kids Music School,” Sandifer said. “So, they will be singing all day.”

This year, the group decided on “United We Stand” as the theme for this year’s festival. This was the chosen theme because Sandifer says everyone needs to come together now more than ever.

“We really wanted to have a theme that is about unity after COVID and everything,” Sandifer said. “So, United We Stand.”

She says the group is ready to see everyone to come together and celebrate our nation.

“We’re excited for the turnout. We’ve had a lot on our social media talking about Vanilla Ice, there’s a lot of hype about that,” Sandifer said. “So, we’re just excited to see what all that brings, and his performance is going to be incredible. It’s going to be great for the community.”

After Vanilla Ice’s performance, the day will close out with the Fireworks Extravaganza show. This show is choreographed to music and is expected to last 20 minutes.

East Broadway between Nutmeg Avenue and Date st. will be closed at 6 a.m.

For a full list of events, you can visit the Broadway Festivals website here.

