Motorcycle crash results in serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred along 50th Street between Avenue D and Avenue A. The police were called to the crash just after 2 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and was transported to Covenant Medical Center.

The LPD closed both eastbound and westbound lanes of 50th Street.

The crash is still under investigation.

