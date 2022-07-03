Local Listings
North Lubbock shooting ends in police chase

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting near 25th Street and Texas Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting near 25th Street and Texas Avenue.(KCBD (Peyton Toups))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded reports of shots fired near 25th Street and Texas Avenue.

The call came Sunday morning around 4 a.m. The LPD reportedly chased a car from the shooting location to the area of 45th Street and I-27.

One person was taken into custody after the chase, according to the LPD.

A victim of the shooting was later identified when police received another call to a home near 3rd Street and Avenue K.

EMS was called and the woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

The LPD is still investigating the incident.

We will continue to update this story.

