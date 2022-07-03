Possibility for afternoon showers and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Small afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again today. The same conditions will be possible on the 4th as well.

Enough moisture is hanging around and the area is warming up enough that small storms can fire up during these hot afternoons. With no upper-level support for these storms, though, most of this activity will be falling apart by the time the sun sets.

Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, June 3.1

However, communities putting on fireworks shows should not see any issues. If you do happen to have a shower in your area at the time of your show, just delay by a few minutes. These small storms should not last long. The very few showers that pop up and last past nightfall will be getting their lift from any boundaries laid down. The showers might give an hour tor two reprieve after sunset before cooling air gets the better of them.

These afternoon showers and storms will be the norm the next few days as we are locked into this pattern for a bit. But being locked into a pattern also means temperatures will be fairly consistent, with afternoons ranging from the mid to upper 90s for the next week.

