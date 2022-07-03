Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Possibility for afternoon showers and storms

Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, July 3
Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, July 3
By Adam Young
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Small afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again today. The same conditions will be possible on the 4th as well. 

Enough moisture is hanging around and the area is warming up enough that small storms can fire up during these hot afternoons. With no upper-level support for these storms, though, most of this activity will be falling apart by the time the sun sets. 

Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, June 3.1
Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, June 3.1

However, communities putting on fireworks shows should not see any issues. If you do happen to have a shower in your area at the time of your show, just delay by a few minutes. These small storms should not last long. The very few showers that pop up and last past nightfall will be getting their lift from any boundaries laid down. The showers might give an hour tor two reprieve after sunset before cooling air gets the better of them.

These afternoon showers and storms will be the norm the next few days as we are locked into this pattern for a bit.  But being locked into a pattern also means temperatures will be fairly consistent, with afternoons ranging from the mid to upper 90s for the next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration is officially underway.
4th of July weekend kicks off with events in Lubbock area
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Mackenzie Park Map
Lubbock gearing up for 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration
Plainview man killed in ATV rollover Thursday night
Cameron Stewart, 33, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Neighbor allegedly slit elderly man’s throat with arrow, authorities say

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, June 3.1
Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, June 3
Today's forecast
Hot this afternoon with isolated showers possible
Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, June 2
Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, June 2
Isolated showers could pop-up anywhere in the afternoon or evening through the July 4th weekend.
Chance for isolated showers through July 4th weekend