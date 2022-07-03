Sunday morning top stories: shooting ends in police chase

Local Listings
Daybreak Today - 07/03/2022
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A shots fired call in North Lubbock ended in a police chase early Sunday morning.

An early morning crash resulted in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver involved.

The Uvalde ISD police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo resigned from his seat on the Uvalde City Council.

