Sunday morning top stories: shooting ends in police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A shots fired call in North Lubbock ended in a police chase early Sunday morning.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital

The LPD chased a car from the 25th and Texas Avenue area to the 45th Street and I-27 area

Read more here: North Lubbock shooting ends in police chase

An early morning crash resulted in serious injuries for the motorcycle driver involved.

LPD responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a car

The motorcyclist was transported to Covenant after sustaining serious injuries

More: Motorcycle crash results in serious injuries

The Uvalde ISD police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo resigned from his seat on the Uvalde City Council.

Arredondo was the on-scene commander during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School

Arredondo said in a statement that resigning is the best course of action for the city of Uvalde

The story continues here: Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.