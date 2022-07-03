West Lubbock house fire classified as ‘criminal’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single story home on the 4800 block of 41st street.

A neighbor saw the fire and reported it to police. The LFR arrived at the scene a little after 1 p.m.

The residence was vacant while the fire was burning.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origins of the blaze, but has confirmed the cause is ‘criminal.’

