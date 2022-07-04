Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting near 25th Street and Texas Avenue.
North Lubbock shooting ends in police chase
Child enjoys Fourth on Broadway parade
Fourth on Broadway parking, event times, and what to expect
Motorcycle crash Avenue D/50th St.
Motorcyclist in Sunday crash identified, sustained serious injuries

Latest News

Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long lost sisters reunited by 23andMe test
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk