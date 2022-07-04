Idalou, LFR crews fighting grass fire NE of Lubbock

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Crews from Idalou and Lubbock Fire Departments were called to a grass fire northeast of Lubbock on Monday afternoon.

Neighbors tell us it started from fireworks.

Crews are fighting the fire in the 4600 block of East Rice, between the Lone Star Manufactured Home community and the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

