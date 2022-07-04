Lubbock’s Fourth on Broadway festival brings families together

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered for the 32nd annual Fourth on Broadway festivities Monday morning. It kicked off with a parade at 9 a.m. that went from Ave. M and Broadway to Mackenzie Park. People were lined up, excited to catch candy, but it was also a special experience for people walking in the parade.

“It was long, my feet hurt, but it was fun to see those kids. I got to high five a lot of them,” Lubbock High School cheerleader Jada Aguirre said.

Aguirre was able to walk in the parade alongside her mom, Raquel Aguirre, who made it possible for the cheerleaders to walk.

“There was like a moment where Lubbock High wasn’t going to do it. So, I went ahead and took over and we got in it, and we all came together,” Raquel Aguirre said.

Festivities continued in the park after the parade, with a full day of food, music, and eventually, fireworks.

But attendees say the most important thing was the chance to spend time with family.

“I’m out here spend time with my family,” Jasmine Rodriguez said. “This is my baby boy’s first time at the parade.”

Going to the festival has been a tradition for Rodriguez since she was a child. She says being able to bring her son means the world to her.

“Me and my husband, we used to come out when we were boyfriend and girlfriend,” Rodriguez said. “Now that we’re engaged, we had a baby, and we’re excited to bring him to these family events.”

They weren’t the only people out there with their kids for the first time. Carl Demel says his family has been waiting for a chance to do a family event like this.

“Because of the pandemic and everything. It’s so much fun, it’s so much fun with these two here,” Carl Demel said.

His wife, Hannah Demel says, coming back to do this with family is important and something she will never forget.

“Honestly, it’s such a blessing to just have them experience this moment, even though they’re little we’ll still remember it,” Hannah Demel said.

This year’s theme was “United We Stand.” Lubbockites say this is something we all need to remember.

“It’s very important because we just need to come together as one again and just see eye to eye and try to make amends on everything,” Cristina Rodriguez said.

Attendees say this event brings the community together in a great way every year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.