Our typical Independence Day weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In West Texas in any given year our July 4 weather may be sunny and hot, or it may be cloudy and stormy. Either is typical. This Independence Day will favor the former.

After a sunny and very warm morning, this afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot. Once again, in the late afternoon heat a few showers and thundershowers will be possible. Due to the limited number and coverage of these showers, there is only a slim chance of measurable rainfall at your location.

Any showers are likely to linger into early evening. These should begin to diminish soon after sunset, which is right around 9 PM. With that said, rain or a storm are unlikely to interfere with fireworks displays. In the unlikely event they do, however, the delay should be short. Any activity will quickly pass.

My 7-Day Forecast is hot. In general, highs will edge up each afternoon. The next two afternoons, Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will peak in the upper 90s. Late week temps will peak right around 100 degrees. Each afternoon a stray storm or two may pop up. Again, a very slight chance of rain.

While it will be hot, high temperatures will remain below records for early July.

Nights and early mornings will continue very warm. Lubbock-area low temperatures will fall in the 70s.

