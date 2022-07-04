Temperatures remain high with low rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nice evening for most with few seeing light rain showers. Temperatures will be mild overnight then another hot afternoon ahead of us Tuesday.

Tonight's firework forecast (KCBD)

A few isolated showers are possible for mainly the western half of the KCBD viewing area this evening. Any activity that does develop will begin to dissipate after sunset, leading to a nice evening for firework shows. A bit of a breeze through the night from the south about 15 mph, and temps eventually dipping into the 70s for Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Not much change in the forecast for Tuesday compared to today. Another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be breezy from the south between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny to begin the day then our typical afternoon clouds moving in. Another slight chance for isolated showers/storms in the late afternoon/evening hours, dissipating after sunset. Most of us will remain dry.

The rest of the workweek is not much different. Hot, well-above average afternoons with highs in the upper 90s nearing triple-digits for Lubbock by the end of the week. Mostly sunny, mostly dry, and mild winds generally around 15 mph. Triple digit heat remains in the forecast through the weekend with slim rain chances.

