Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

2022 Clay Classic Fundraiser to benefit Family Guidance and Outreach

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family Guidance and Outreach will host its 5th annual Clay Classis Fundraiser Saturday, July 16 at the Lubbock Shooting Complex.

The charity will benefit the non-profit’s mission. Sponsorship opportunities can be individual shooters or in teams of four. To register and find out more about sponsoring click here. (1st Flight @ 8:00AM - 2nd Flight @ 10:30AM)

200 raffle tickets will also be available to purchase for a chance to win one of three guns. One ticket is $50.

Noon Notebook: 2022 Clay Classic Fundraiser
Noon Notebook: 2022 Clay Classic Fundraiser
Family Guidance and Outreach will host its 5th annual Clay Classis Fundraiser Saturday, July 16.
Family Guidance and Outreach will host its 5th annual Clay Classis Fundraiser Saturday, July 16.(Family Guidance and Outreach)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
41st Street Fire
West Lubbock house fire classified as ‘criminal’
Family enjoying Fourth on Broadway parade in Lubbock.
Lubbock’s Fourth on Broadway festival brings families together
The 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration is officially underway.
4th of July holiday continues with events in Lubbock area

Latest News

A child swimming in the pool (Source: Pixabay)
SPC Natatorium to offer summer swim classes
Huddle Up for Youth Mental Health
Lubbock coaches and athletes team up for Covenant mental health event
Covenant Athlete Mental Health Event
Lubbock coaches and athletes team up for Covenant mental health event
Family enjoying Fourth on Broadway parade in Lubbock.
Lubbock’s Fourth on Broadway festival brings families together