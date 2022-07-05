2022 Clay Classic Fundraiser to benefit Family Guidance and Outreach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family Guidance and Outreach will host its 5th annual Clay Classis Fundraiser Saturday, July 16 at the Lubbock Shooting Complex.

The charity will benefit the non-profit’s mission. Sponsorship opportunities can be individual shooters or in teams of four. To register and find out more about sponsoring click here. (1st Flight @ 8:00AM - 2nd Flight @ 10:30AM)

200 raffle tickets will also be available to purchase for a chance to win one of three guns. One ticket is $50.

Noon Notebook: 2022 Clay Classic Fundraiser

