Homes evacuated after gas leak near 98th Street

98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak
98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and the South Plains Electric Cooperative have responded to a gas leak near 98th Street.

A four-inch natural gas line was struck at the intersection of 98th and Albany Avenue around 3 p.m. on June 5.

Traffic has been shut down on 98th Street between Chicago Avenue and Slide Road.

LFR is going door-to-door to take gas readings and homes are being evacuated on an individual basis.

About 20 homes have been evacuated so far, the LFR stated.

People are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is uncovered.

