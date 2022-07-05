Lubbock seeing less fireworks trash on county roads this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Usually on July 5, you can drive down Lubbock County roads and see fireworks trash everywhere, but Precinct 2 County Commissioner Jason Corley says this year looks a little different.

He says leading up to Independence Day, it’s the same thing every year.

“I’ve been county commissioner for three years now and it’s the same story,” Corley said. “We just keep asking people to pick up after themselves and some do and some don’t.”

Most fireworks being popped out in the county, the agriculture industry can be affected. Corley says this trash can put an economic burden on cotton farmers.

“Plastic, and bottles, and trash blowing out in their fields, if that stuff is still there come stripping season it can affect the grades of cotton,” Corley said. “If they’re sucking up bags, trash, and things like that.”

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) cleans up its roads but, he says, for all other roads, it takes your money to clean them.

“If it’s a Lubbock County road, you’re going to see your county road crews out picking up trash,” Corley said. “We’ll stop what we’re doing for a day to go out and clean up the mess. If you ask me, that’s really a waste of your tax dollars, but we got to get this mess cleaned up and off the road.”

This year, he says, there are hot spots but you don’t see as much trash on the ground.

“To be honest with you, it usually looks a lot worse than this,” Corley said. “Gas prices are high, fireworks are up over 30%, so, I think a lot less people bought a lot less fireworks.”

Even those who sell fireworks felt the economic difference.

“I had one vendor that told me in some cases the shipping cost more than the fireworks themselves,” Corley said. “So, just the price of fuel and inflation and everything else that’s going on.”

Corley recognizes that some people do pick up after themselves.

“We saw some that were out that were popping fireworks that did bring some water with them to put them out and did have a metal trash can to pick up after themselves. We really appreciate that,” Corley said.

He says any trash that is left could be hard to pick up because the wind can scatter it.

“At the end of the day it’s gonna, it’s gonna blow like West Texas always does and that trash is just gonna keep blowing right down the road,” Corley said. “So, we try to clean up as much as we can.”

Corley also wants to remind everyone that there’s a chance it could reignite. If you drive away and leave your trash, it could be dangerous for someone else.

