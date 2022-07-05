Lubbock coaches and athletes team up for Covenant mental health event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prominent coaches and athletes in Lubbock are teaming up with Covenant Health to host a mental health event Sunday, July 17.

The Huddle Up For Youth Athlete Mental Health is for parents and coaches in our area. It will feature author John O’Sullivan as the key speaker.

There will also be a discussion panel featuring Lubbock Christian’s women’s basketball coach Steve Gomez, Wreck Em’ U owner Mikey Marshal, Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier and Lubbock Matadors soccer player Tariq Bakkali.

The event will take place at Redeemer Church in South Lubbock. For more information and where to register click here.

Doors Open | 2:30 p.m.

Parents Event | 3:00–4:45 p.m.

Mix and Mingle with Speaker and Athletes | 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Coaches Event 5:30–6:30 p.m.

