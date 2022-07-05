Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock coaches and athletes team up for Covenant mental health event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prominent coaches and athletes in Lubbock are teaming up with Covenant Health to host a mental health event Sunday, July 17.

The Huddle Up For Youth Athlete Mental Health is for parents and coaches in our area. It will feature author John O’Sullivan as the key speaker.

There will also be a discussion panel featuring Lubbock Christian’s women’s basketball coach Steve Gomez, Wreck Em’ U owner Mikey Marshal, Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier and Lubbock Matadors soccer player Tariq Bakkali.

The event will take place at Redeemer Church in South Lubbock. For more information and where to register click here.

Doors Open | 2:30 p.m.

Parents Event | 3:00–4:45 p.m.

Mix and Mingle with Speaker and Athletes | 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Coaches Event 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
41st Street Fire
West Lubbock house fire classified as ‘criminal’
The 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration is officially underway.
4th of July holiday continues with events in Lubbock area
Child enjoys Fourth on Broadway parade
Fourth on Broadway parking, event times, and what to expect

Latest News

Mostly sunny and very hot days follow Wednesday through the weekend. Each day a stray storm or...
Slight uptick in our rain chance
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant to offer free colon screenings
Covenant Athlete Mental Health Event
Lubbock coaches and athletes team up for Covenant mental health event
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Tuesday morning top stories: Man wanted for Illinois parade shooting in custody