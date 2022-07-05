Local Listings
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies find missing McGregor girls

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28.
Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28.
By Rissa Shaw and KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office found two missing McGregor teenagers in Georgetown and arrested James Robert Vanhouten, 30, the man allegedly harboring them, Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX.

James Robert Vanhouten, 30, of Georgetown, Texas, will be charged with harboring a minor.
James Robert Vanhouten, 30, of Georgetown, Texas, will be charged with harboring a minor.

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, had been missing since June 28 and police initially said they did not meet Texas Department of Public Safety criteria for Amber Alerts.

On Monday, July 4, however, an Amber Alert was issued for the girls after police were sent a screenshot - allegedly from Cross’ Snapchat story - with the message “help.”

Vanhouten will be charged with harboring a minor. More arrests are very likely, the sheriff said.

“The (deputies) did an unbelievable amount of work on it. That’s really good work on their part,” McNamara said.

The sheriff said deputies pursued leads that led them to Temple and back to Bellmead and Moody in McLennan County. The information eventually led them to Vanhouten in Georgetown.

Solomon and Cross were reportedly staying with different people before they met Vanhouten, McNamara said.

The girls were being reunited with family members early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

