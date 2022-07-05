New Home family returning home after fire, months in NICU

NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - After a fire destroyed their home and months in the NICU with premature twins, a New Home family will move into their new home soon. Before it’s finished, Charlie and Desiree Snider hosted a home blessing, allowing those who have supported them to write messages, prayers, and well-wishes on the frame of the house.

In late March, the Sniders lost their home just outside of New Home to a fire. Only weeks later, they had their twin baby girls 12 weeks early.

Laikyn and Lorelei were born on April 11, their original due date would have been this week. Their NICU journey from two to five pounds was riddled with ventilators, brain bleeds, infection, and even more support from family and friends.

”They came a little early and had a good long stay in the NICU, but are doing better than we could’ve hoped,” Charlie said.

Their community raised more than $30,000 to help them rebuild after the fire. Their new home, in the middle of being constructed, stands where their old home once stood.

“We couldn’t be where we are today or even building this home without the support we’ve had. It’s been constant from the house burning down to our girls coming home,“ Desiree said.

Now, they get to share their new home with the community that’s been there every step of the way. Several people gathered at the home blessing, writing verses and messages of home on the frame.

”We kind of wanted to meet out here today for everybody who has supported us to see where their love, their donations, their prayers, what all it has poured into,“ Desiree said.

Another blessing, they say their nearly 2-year-old, Dawson, helped keep their spirits up. After nearly two months, he was able to meet his little sisters.

”Our toddler is crazy as ever, running around. It’s good to all be here as a family today,” Desiree said.

Laikyn and Lorelei are now nearly three months old and healthy. The Sniders hope to bring them back to their finished home later this Fall.

