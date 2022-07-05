Police called to crash involving motorcycle near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to a crash near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave., east of the intersection near Discount Tire.

Officials with the police desk say one person was moderately injured in the crash.

The crash involves an SUV and a motorcycle and appears to be in the center turn lane.

Motorists need to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

