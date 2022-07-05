Rain for some areas Tuesday, Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain for some Tuesday and Wednesday. Monsoon moisture has returned to the South Plains today, providing some much-needed moisture.

Tuesday’s rain will end later tonight, although some storms may continue into early Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will bring more showers/storms but overall less coverage for the area. The trend will continue through the rest of the week as moisture moves back to the west into New Mexico.

Due to moisture and clouds, temps will remain slightly cooler from Interstate 27 to the west in comparison to the eastern communities where highs may top 100 degrees.

The heat will continue into the weekend.

