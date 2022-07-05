Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Rain for some areas Tuesday, Wednesday

Rain for some Tuesday and Wednesday. Monsoon moisture has returned to the South Plains today,...
Rain for some Tuesday and Wednesday. Monsoon moisture has returned to the South Plains today, providing some much-needed moisture.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain for some Tuesday and Wednesday. Monsoon moisture has returned to the South Plains today, providing some much-needed moisture.

Tuesday’s rain will end later tonight, although some storms may continue into early Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will bring more showers/storms but overall less coverage for the area. The trend will continue through the rest of the week as moisture moves back to the west into New Mexico.

Due to moisture and clouds, temps will remain slightly cooler from Interstate 27 to the west in comparison to the eastern communities where highs may top 100 degrees.

The heat will continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
41st Street Fire
West Lubbock house fire classified as ‘criminal’
Family enjoying Fourth on Broadway parade in Lubbock.
Lubbock’s Fourth on Broadway festival brings families together
Crews from Idalou and Lubbock Fire Departments were called to a grass fire northeast of Lubbock...
Idalou, LFR crews fighting grass fire NE of Lubbock

Latest News

Mostly sunny and very hot days follow Wednesday through the weekend. Each day a stray storm or...
Slight uptick in our rain chance
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/6/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, July 5
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 5
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 5
Daybreak Today Weather - 07/5/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, July 5