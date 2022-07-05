Slight uptick in our rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An increase in shower and storm activity will bring a slightly better rain chance to much of the South Plains today. We’ll be back to very limited activity the rest of the week. Here’s what we expect.

Heat and humidity again will fuel spotty showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Mainly evening. (KCBD First Alert)

Heat and humidity again will fuel spotty showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. This activity is expected to increase heading into the evening. This creates a slightly better chance of rain. While a shower is possible nearly anywhere in the KCBD viewing area, rain will favor western areas.

Otherwise this afternoon expect a mix of clouds and sun. Of course, it will be very hot. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s in the northwestern viewing area to several degrees above 100 in the eastern viewing area.

Hot and humid this afternoon with scattered late-afternoon and evening showers and storms. (KCBD First Alert)

It will be somewhat breezy, with a southerly wind generally from about 10 to 20 mph. However, much stronger gusts are possible near showers and storms.

For Lubbock, the chance of measurable rainfall increases to about 20 percent. The most likely time is early to mid-evening. The high will be in the upper 90s. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny and very hot days follow Wednesday through the weekend. Each day a stray storm or shower may pop up. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly sunny and very hot days follow Wednesday through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will peak around 100°. Each day a stray storm or shower may pop up. It’s a very slim chance of rain for any given spot.

On a positive note, late week through the weekend wind speeds should be a little lower each day. Of course, brief strong gusts are possible near any shower or storm that may develop.

Lubbock Climatology

The high temperature yesterday in Lubbock (measured at the airport) was 99°, which is six degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock’ s July 4 record high is 105° (in 1987).

This morning’s low, reported as of this post, was 77°, which is nine degrees above the average for the date, July 5. The record high for the date is 104° (1971).

No precipitation was reported at the Lubbock airport yesterday. The total for July so far is 0.00″. The total for the year so far is 4.79″, which is 4.55″ below the average for the year-to-date.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.