SPC Natatorium to offer summer swim classes

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The South Plains College Natatorium will offer the following swimming classes for the remainder of the summer. Enrollment is limited for each class which will cost $75 per person.

To register online, click here. Payments by credit cards are due with registration.

The classes will meet for 50 minutes Monday through Thursday for two weeks. If anyone feels sick, do not enter the pool area.

Students enrolling in Beginner Swimming must be at least 6 years-old (no exceptions). They will be taught swimming on their front, back and floating. Times and dates are:

July 11 through July 21 from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

July 11 through July 21 from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

July 25 through Aug 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Advanced Beginner is for students who have passed beginner swimming. Students will learn elementary back strokes, diving and improve crawl strokes. Times and dates are:

July 11 through July 21 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

July 25 through Aug 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Intermediate Swimming is for students who have passed the Advanced Beginner class. Students will learn breast and side strokes. Times and dates are:

July 25 through Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

The Adult Beginner class is for anyone 14 years of age or older who wants to learn to swim. Learn the basic skills for survival. Times and dates are:

July 12 through July 28 from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Parent/child class is for young children ages 6 months to 6 years. Non-potty-trained youngsters must wear rubber pants or swim diapers. Adults must accompany each child in the water. The emphasis of the class is water adjustment and interaction between parent and child. Older children will be progressed through swim skills. Classes will meet for 30 minutes. The cost is $40.

July 11 through July 27 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday

July 12 through July 28 from 6:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

If the Parent/child class is full, call the Natatorium for updates.

The Natatorium also offers Community Classes for $75 and register the day of the class. The Early Bird Swim, non-instructional for lap swimmers only, meets from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 10; the Shallow/Deep Water Aerobics, non-instructional, from 7:15-8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays through Aug. 10; Arthritis from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday through Aug. 10; and Water Aerobics from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 10.

For more information, contact Natatorium Director Mike Harrison at (806) 716-2228.

