Tuesday morning top stories: Man wanted for Illinois parade shooting in custody
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Fireworks blamed for grass fire in Northeast Lubbock
- Crews from the Idalou Volunteer Fire Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue put out the fire in the 4600 block of East Rice
- There were no reports of injuries or damage to properties
Thousands gather for 4th on Broadway Festival
- It was a day filled with music, food and games
- It all wrapped up last night with the Vanilla Ice concert followed by the fireworks extravaganza
6 dead, 38 injured in parade shooting in Illinois
- Police arrested a person of interest after a massive manhunt
- There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting
