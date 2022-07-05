Tuesday morning top stories: Man wanted for Illinois parade shooting in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fireworks blamed for grass fire in Northeast Lubbock

Crews from the Idalou Volunteer Fire Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue put out the fire in the 4600 block of East Rice

There were no reports of injuries or damage to properties

Thousands gather for 4th on Broadway Festival

It was a day filled with music, food and games

It all wrapped up last night with the Vanilla Ice concert followed by the fireworks extravaganza

6 dead, 38 injured in parade shooting in Illinois

Police arrested a person of interest after a massive manhunt

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting

