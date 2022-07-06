Local Listings
City of Lubbock welcomes back Movies in the Park

City of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. The series will include three movie showings kicking off with The Goonies at Miller Park July 9. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and movies start playing at sundown. The event is free for all ages and thanks to our sponsor, Amerigroup, there will be free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Parks and Recreation pop-up trailer will also be making its debut at the event. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.

A complete list of our movies is below:

The Goonies - Rated PGSaturday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m.Bill & Ann Miller Park, 74th Street and Memphis Drive

Raya and The Last Dragon – Rated PGSaturday, July 23 at 8:00 p.m.Mackenzie Park, 301 I-27

The Croods – Rated PGSaturday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m.Clapp Park, 46th Street and Avenue U

