Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July

Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline(WLBT/Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Dive team members recovered the body of a 19-year-old who drowned at Lake Caroline in Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jelani Porter jumped off the back of a boat and never resurfaced.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to the lake that afternoon to search for Porter. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning, WLBT reported.

The sheriff’s office said Porter was found about 30 yards from the shore using sonar and other imaging equipment.

“Basically, we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Sheriff Randy Tucker said.

Tucker said Porter could swim and did not know why he succumbed. It is unclear if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2022 WLBT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Lisa Morris indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of her husband
One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
Police called to crash involving motorcycle near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak
98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of...
US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages
Donn Wojtowicz, 52, arrested again on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
Lubbock man charged with impersonating a public servant... again
FILE - Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are...
Apple to add ‘lockdown’ safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs