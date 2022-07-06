Local Listings
First-time C-section rates among US women on the rise

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - First-time cesarean section rates among U.S. women are on the rise, according to the data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2019, the first-time C-section delivery rate generally declined. But the data shows it increased by 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.

That’s the highest number reported since comparable national data on first-time C-sections specifically became available in 2016.

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.

It decreased every year between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a 2% total decline.

