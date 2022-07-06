Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Emanuel Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family, warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
Police called to crash involving motorcycle near 82nd and Milwaukee Ave.
98th and Chicago/Slide gas leak
98th Street back open after Tuesday afternoon gas leak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Eric Darcy, 28
Lubbock man solicits child pornography through French social app

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
The child care industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Child care costs soaring due to inflation
Daniel Guess holds a photograph of himself, right, along with his father, Larry Guess, center,...
Gun violence in US leaves long list of victims
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting suspect expected to appear in court
The childcare industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Childcare costs soaring due to inflation