Hobbs woman arrested after carjacking with 2 children inside

Castillo faces additional charges including child abuse and evading arrest.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Two young children are back home safe after Hobbs police saved them from a carjacking.

On July 4, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near East Navajo Dr. and North Dal Paso.

Police say Regina Castillo pushed the car’s owner away, got inside and sped off with the victim’s six-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son inside. Castillo later abandoned the young girl at a corner shortly after a police pursuit began.

After police chased her, Castillo reportedly left the vehicle with the boy inside and ran. Police caught her hiding behind a pickup truck in a residential neighborhood.

The two children were safely reunited with their mother after they were treated by EMS.

Castillo had multiple warrants out for her arrest, according to Hobbs police. She now faces additional charges including child abuse and resisting arrest.

