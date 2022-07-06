Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Noah

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Noah, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit-shepherd mix.

Staff says Noah is laid back, loves other dogs and would loved to snuggle on the coach with you. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butchy.

